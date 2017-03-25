New York Knicks’ Joakim Noah suspended for drug violation

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — New York Knicks center Joakim Noah has been suspended by the NBA for 20 games afer violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

Noah tested positive for selective androgen receptor modulator LGD-4033, an over-the-counter supplement banned by the league.

The 32-year-old center has been out since Feb. 4 because of knee surgery. The NBA said Noah’s suspension would start when he is “eligible and physically able to play” in either a regular season or playoff game, according to ESPN.

The National Basketball Players Association said in a statement neither the union nor Noah would appeal the suspension and he “has offered his deepest apologies for this infraction,” according to ESPN.

