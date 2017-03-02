New York Mets minor leaguer makes stunning one-handed catch — in the dugout

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla.) — New York Mets minor leaguer Luis Guillorme is known for his glove, but he made the catch of the day on Thursday without even being on the field.

The 22-year-old shortstop was in the dugout for the New York Mets’ spring training game against the Miami Marlins when Marlins infielder Adeiny Hechavarria lost control of his bat on a swing. As the bat flew towards the Mets’ dugout, a number of Guillorme’s teammates scattered, but the shortstop barely flinched, catching the hurtling chunk of wood over his right shoulder.

A tenth-round draft pick in 2013 out of Coral Springs Charter High School in Florida, Guillorme’s bat is a work in progress. He hit just .263 in high-A ball last year and slugged his first professional home run more than 200 games into his minor league career.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.