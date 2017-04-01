New York Mets name Zack Wheeler team’s fourth starter

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After battling arm injuries for two years, New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler is returning to the starting rotation.

When he makes his debut, the 26-year-old former top prospect will be pitching his first regular season matchup since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in March 2015.

He pitched five shutout innings against the Miami Marlins in his final spring training start, securing his spot as the team’s fourth starter. Robert Gsellman took the fifth spot.

Wheeler’s return to the Mets is even more important with left-hander Steven Matz already dealing with an injured elbow. He had an MRI this week that showed no damage, but it is unclear when he’ll return

Wheeler, along with starters Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom all enter the 2017 season returning from surgery.

