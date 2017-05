Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Mets have suspended Matt Harvey after he violated team rules, ESPN reports.

While the team did not disclose what rules were broken, general manger Sandy Alderson did say that the right-hander was sent home.

Harvey was suspended 3 days without pay.

Left-hander Adam Wilk will replace Harvey in Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.