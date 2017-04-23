New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers advance to second round of playoffs

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers won their series-clinching games on Saturday night to advance to the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 at home and the Oiles ousted the Sharks with a 3-1 victory in San Jose.

After trailing Montreal 2-1 in the series, New York ripped off three straight wins with a spread out offense: eighteen players scored at least one point in the series.

Now, the Rangers will play in the second round for the fifth time in six years, facing the winner of the Ottawa-Boston series.

As for the Oilers, it wasn’t all about Conor McDavid. Goalie Cam Talbot had a strong series, posting two shutouts and allowing just a single goal in the deciding game.

The Oilers, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, will face a team that’s reached the postseason in five straight years: the Anaheim Ducks.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.