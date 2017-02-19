New York Yankees and star pitcher Dellin Betances in heated exchange over arbitration case

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Yankees and star relief pitcher Dellin Betances engaged in a verbal battle over an arbitration hearing.

An arbitrator decided in the Yankees’ favor, awarding Betances three million dollars for 2017 instead of the five million he sought. The $5 million request from Jim Murray, Betances’ agent, upset team president Randy Levine.

Levine went on to publicly criticize Murray during a conference call, saying the agent valued Betances as an elite closer instead of a top-tier setup man. He added that Murray made Betances a “victim,” overvaluing him and trying to change the marketplace.

Betances responded to the incident, saying he will “look at it a little differently now.” He added, “free agency will be a little easier when the time comes.” Betances is scheduled to be a free agent in 2020.

Betances doesn’t often pitch in the ninth inning, but often pitches multiple innings in a game and leads all relievers in strikeouts over the past three years.

Elite closers around baseball get paid much more than five million dollars a year: Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is making over $17 million this season.

ESPN reports Betances will instead get the highest amount for a first-year arbitration eligible setup man in baseball history.

