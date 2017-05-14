New York Yankees retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey

Elsa/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Yankees have officially retired Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey.

In a ceremony before Sunday night’s game against the Houston Astros, the team retired his number and unveiled a plaque that will be placed in Monument Park in his honor.

Jeter was joined by family and told the sold-out crowd the Yankees were “the only team I ever wanted to play for.”

“There isn’t a person or player I would trade places with that’s playing now or ever,” he said to cheers and applause. “And the reason why I say that is because I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports.”

He also thanked fans “for pushing me, for challenging me, for making me accountable, and more importantly, for embracing me since day one.”

Jeter received framed replicas of his retired number, the plaque, and was given a 14-karat white gold ring, according to ESPN.

