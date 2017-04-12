NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis announces retirement

Jonathan Bachman/iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) – NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis says he is retiring after eight seasons in the league.

Laurinaitis made the announcement on his Twitter account, writing “I still love the game but the body says it’s time to move on.”

He started all 112 games while a member of the Rams franchise, and leaves the game at the Rams’ franchise leader in solo tackles with 654.

Laurinaitis played just six games for the New Orleans Saints last season before a quad injury landed him on injured reserve.

The 30-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2009 draft.

