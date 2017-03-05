NFL prospect John Ross breaks 40-yard dash Combine record

Allen Kee / ESPN(INDIANAPOLIS) — Former University of Washington wide receiver John Ross broke the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record, completing it in 4.22 seconds. Running back Chris Johnson previously held the record with a time of 4.24 seconds.

Ross told reporters he expected to run his forty in “under 4.3 seconds,” but he did not guarantee he would set the record.

It is unclear how breaking the record could affect Ross’ draft prospects. Teams could have concern about Ross’ injury history. He missed the 2015 season after tearing his ACL, and he told ESPN he is scheduled for shoulder surgery on March 14.

He also “cramped up toward the end” of his record-breaking run, electing not to run a second time.

Ross didn’t go home with any rewards for breaking the record, even though he could have won an island. Adidas offered an island to any prospect who broke the record “as soon as reasonably possible,” but they also stipulated that they could alternatively pay the prospect $1 million. However, the prospect had to wear the company’s 2017 Adizero 5-Star 40 cleats and then agree to endorse the company’s shoes for the entire upcoming season.

Instead, Ross broke the record wearing a pair of Nikes, telling reporters, “I really can’t swim that well… and I don’t have a boat, so, you know, I had to run in Nikes.”

ABC News Sports Business Correspondent Darren Rovell reports Nike signed Ross shortly after his record sprint.

Ross had 81 receptions for 1,150 yards to go with 17 touchdowns this past season for the University of Washington.

