NFL WR Michael Floyd sentenced to jail for extreme DUI

iStock(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd plead guilty to extreme DUI on Thursday and was sentenced to jail.

Floyd was arrested on December 12 in Scottsdale Arizona for drunk driving.

Originally, he faced seven charges from the incident. The Maricopa County District Attorney’s Office dropped six of those charges as part of a plea deal, according to NFL.com.

As part of his 120-day sentence, Floyd also must undergo alcohol counseling, perform 30 hours of community service and pay a $5,115.99 fine.

The Arizona Cardinals cut Floyd after his arrest last season. He was claimed by the Patriots days later.

Floyd was inactive for Super Bowl LI.

