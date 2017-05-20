NHL fines Ducks captain for ‘inappropriate remark’

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images(ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has been fined thousands of dollars for making an “inappropriate remark” during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

The NHL announced on Saturday that Getzlaf will face a $10,000 fine. This comes shortly before Game 5 against the Nashville Predators.

“Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable,” Colin Campbell, NHL’s executive vice president of hockey operations, said in a statement. “The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”

Getzlaf avoided a suspension, but was fined the maximum amount. The NHL said he violated a policy that “prohibits inappropriate and offensive remarks, and the use of obscene, profane or abusive language or gestures.”

