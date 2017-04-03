NHL not sending players to 2018 Olympics in South Korea

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NHL will not send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

In an announcement Monday, the league said it sided with club owners who were opposed to the Olympics disrupting the 2017-2018 season.

The NHL’s Players’ Association responded in a statement saying that players are “extraordinarily disappointed and adamantly disagree.”

“Any sort of inconvenience the Olympics may cause to next season’s schedule is a small price to pay compared to the opportunity to showcase our game and our greatest players on this enormous international stage,” the statement said.

Several hockey stars, including the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist who has played for Sweden in the Olympics, publicly criticized the NHL’s move. He tweeted, “A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted…But most of all, disappointing for all the players that can’t be part of the most special adventure in sports..”

Disappointing news, @NHL won’t be part of the Olympics 2018. A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

But most of all, disappointing for all the players that can’t be part of the most special adventure in sports.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017

Despite the NHL’s decision, USA Hockey is still planning on an appearance at the Pyeongchang Games.

“We knew it was a very real possibility for many months and certainly respect the decision of the NHL,” Dave Ogrean, USA Hockey executive director, said in a statement. “The good news is that because of our grassroots efforts over the course of many years, our player pool is as deep as it has ever been and we fully expect to field a team that will play for a medal.”

