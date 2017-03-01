NHL trade deadline: Players on the move

vencavolrab/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NHL trade deadline has passed and a handful of deals were made on Wednesday, a number of them by teams with their eyes on the postseason.

The biggest name on the move is 39-year-old Jarome Iginla, traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Los Angeles Kings. Iginla is in the final season of his contract, and the deal will give him a chance to play for a team in playoff contention. The Avalanche currently sit in last place in the Western Conference, while the Kings are one point out of the eighth spot.

The Detroit Red Wings dealt forward Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers. Vanek had scored 15 goals and dished 23 assists in 48 games this year. Vanek grew up a fan of Panthers’ veteran Jaromir Jagr in Austria and told NHL.com that it will be “amazing” to play on the same team as his idol.

A full list of trades made on deadline day can be seen below:

– The Vancouver Canucks traded winger Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks for winger Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round draft pick.

– The Detroit Red Wings dealt center Steve Ott to the Montreal Canadiens for a sixth-round draft pick in 2018.

– The Detroit Red Wings also sent winger Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Dylan McIlrath and a conditional third-round draft pick. The Red Wings will also pay half of Vanek’s salary.

-The Colorado Avalanche traded forward Joe Whitney to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Brendan Ranford.

– The Colorado Avalanche sent defenseman Cody Corbett to the Washington Capitals for goalie Joe Cannata.

– The Los Angeles Kings sent winger Dwight King to the Montreal Canadiens for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2018.

– The Colorado Avalanche sent winger Jarome Iginla to the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2018. The Avalanche will pay half of Iginla’s salary.

– The New York Rangers sent forward Justin Fontaine to the Edmonton Oilers for forward Taylor Beck.

– The Montreal Canadiens shipped forward Sven Andrighetto to the Colorado Avalanche. Montreal will get back forward Andres Martinsen.

– The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers swapped goalies, with Tampa Bay getting Mike McKenna and Florida receiving Adam Wilcox.

– The Columbus Blue Jackets sent defenseman Dalton Prout to the New Jersey Devils and received defenseman Kyle Quincey in return.

– The Tampa Bay Lightning sent forward Valterri Filppula, a fourth-round pick and a conditional seventh-round pick for defenseman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers.

– The New Jersey Devils gave up winger P.A. Parenteau in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick from the Nashville Predators.

– The Calgary Flames acquired winger Curtis Lazar and defenseman Mike Kostkoa from the Ottawa Senators. The Flames sent back defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second-round draft pick.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.