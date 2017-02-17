Nicole Kidman was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO(NEW YORK) — Nicole Kidman sure knows how to bury the lead.

The Australian actress revealed in a new profile that she was once engaged to former beau Lenny Kravitz.

Kidman was discussing her new HBO series, Big Little Lies, and working with the only child, Zoe Kravitz, of her former flame.

“Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family,” she told Net-a-Porter’s weekly digital magazine The Edit.

“I love Lenny. He’s a great guy,” she added.

In 2007 she referred to an engagement after her divorce from Tom Cruise and before her marriage to Keith Urban, telling Vanity Fair, “I got engaged to somebody … but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.” But she didn’t name the person at the time.

She married Urban in 2006, and they have two daughters.

Kidman, an Oscar winner nominated again this year for her supporting role in Lion, said Urban was there for her after she shot violent scenes in Big Little Lies.

“I was quite traumatized after [filming],” she said. “I was emotionally and physically traumatized. I’d come back, and I’d need Keith to hold me, just to feel soothed.”

She explained, “I think it worked on my psyche in a way that I didn’t quite realize. As an actress, I don’t clock in and out. It does bleed in, and sometimes it’s hard to process.”

Kidman and Kravitz had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s. But not until now has Kidman said that the couple got engaged.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.