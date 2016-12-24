Nigerian Army Captures Key Boko Haram Camp, President Says

iStock/Thinkstock(ABUJA, Nigeria) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced Saturday that Boko Haram had been driven out of the Islamist militant group’s stronghold in the Sambisa Forest.

“The terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide,” Buhari said in a statement according to BBC.

The Nigerian army gained control of the camp on Friday, according to Buhari, after launching a major offensive in the forest over the past few weeks, BBC reports.

The Sambisa Forest, in the northeastern Borno state, was also believed to be where the Chibok schoolgirls were taken when they were kidnapped by militants pretending to be guards in 2014.

