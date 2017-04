4/17/17 – 4:51 A.M.

ODOT crews are continuing night work on I-75 in Findlay this week. The agency is restricting the interstate to one lane in both directions between the Blanchard River and County Road 99 from 9 p.m. to 7 am. each night. Workers are working on the shoulder of the interstate so they can place temporary pavement in preparation for future shifts in traffic patterns.

ODOT is not closing any exits in Findlay this week.