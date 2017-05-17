Nine injured, two arrested in fight at Turkish ambassador’s home

Monkey Business/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Nine people were injured and two were arrested on Tuesday after violent protests broke out at the Turkish ambassador’s home in Washington, D.C., where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited earlier, authorities said.

DC Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Buchanan told ABC News that two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while seven others were “walking wounded” and headed to the hospital via the mass casualty medical bus. He did not elaborate on the circumstances of the fight.

The altercation occurred Tuesday afternoon as supporters and opponents of the visiting president clashed at the residence, which is located about half a mile away from the Turkish Embassy in the U.S. capital, authorities said.

Graphic video captured by Turkish media network VOA showed pro-Erdogan forces rushing a police line and beating human rights protesters in front of the ambassador’s residence.

Transported 9 patients from Mass Casualty Incident at Sheridan Circle, NW – 1 priority one – 1 priority two – & 7 priority 3 patients. pic.twitter.com/4usxDHsZrA — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 16, 2017

Other footage captured by ABC affiliate WJLA shows Erdogan being pulled away from the chaotic scene. Erdogan visited the residence shortly after he met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Witnesses said at least two opposing demonstrations were taking place at the home; one included Erdogan supporters from Turkey; the other consisted of Kurds and Armenians who oppose his human rights record.

Authorities were keeping the demonstrators apart until people began to cross the police-enforced buffer zone, according to WJLA.

The scene as President Erdogan of Turkey just pulled away from the Turkish ambassador’s residence. pic.twitter.com/oP75dKBcgA — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) May 16, 2017

“All of the sudden they just ran towards us,” Yazidi Kurd demonstrator Lucy Usoyan told WJLA on Tuesday.

Usoyan was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where she was being treated for a head injury.

“Someone was beating me in the head nonstop,” she told WJLA. “And I thought, ‘OK I’m on the ground already, what is the purpose to beat me?'”

Pro-Erdogan demonstrators, meanwhile, blamed supporters of the Kurdish militia group YPG for Tuesday’s violence.

“One of the YPG supporters ran across, picked up a megaphone, and hit a Turkish citizen with it,” pro-Erdogan demonstrator Busra Eren told WJLA.

