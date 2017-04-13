Nine-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting ‘recovering well’

KABC(SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.) — A 9-year-old boy injured during a school shooting in San Bernardino, California, earlier this week is “recovering well,” school officials said.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District posted an update Wednesday on Facebook on behalf of student Nolan Brandy and his family, thanking “the community for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received.”

The school district also posted an image of a smiling Nolan in his hospital bed with a blue-and-white stuffed animal and his parents huddling close to him.

“We are grateful,” the family stated in the post. “Please continue to pray for him and also for Jonathan Martinez’s and Karen Smith’s families,” the family said, referring to 8-year-old student Jonathan Martinez and teacher Karen Elaine Smith, who both died in the attack.

The violence occurred Monday morning when Smith’s estranged husband opened fire in her classroom at North Park Elementary School, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Authorities said the gunman, Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, California, entered the school on a visitor’s pass and opened fire on his 53-year-old wife, killing her, before turning the gun on himself.

The students, who were reportedly standing behind Smith when she was shot, were not the intended targets, according to police.

