‘No conversation’ happening on replacing Speaker Paul Ryan: House Freedom Caucus chair

Bill Clark/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus said there is no talk of replacing House Speaker Paul Ryan after the Republicans’ proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare was killed because it failed to garner enough GOP support.

On Saturday — hours after President Donald Trump tweeted to his followers, “Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.” – Jeanine Pirro opened her show with a call for House Speaker Paul Ryan to step down in the wake of the health care bill’s failure.

Along the same lines, the conservative website Breitbart raised the possibility that the head of the House Freedom Caucus, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, could replace Ryan as speaker.

Pressed by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on whether he supports Ryan, Meadows said Sunday: “I can tell you there is no conversation going on right now with regard to replacing the speaker.”

The Freedom Caucus opposed the Republican health care bill, but Meadows said on ABC’s “This Week” that conservative and moderate GOP lawmakers are going to have to work together to achieve their shared agenda.

“It’s all hands on deck with regards to Obamacare, tax reform, the border wall,” he said.

