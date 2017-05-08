No evidence that man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors knew victims: District attorney

ABC News(BOSTON) — There is no evidence that the Chelsea, Massachusetts, man accused of killing two Boston doctors in their home knew his victims, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Monday.

The suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, was arraigned this afternoon on two counts of murder in connection with the killings of Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, an engaged couple found dead in their penthouse apartment in Boston Friday night. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf for both charges.

At a news conference this evening, Conley said that an earlier statement from Boston Police Commissioner William Evans that Teixeira fired on responding police officers was inaccurate and clarified that Teixeira did not fire on police when he was taken into custody at the crime scene.

Conley said it was a “chaotic scene,” Friday night, but based on subsequent interviews with first responding officers and corroborating with crime scene analysis, it was determined that Teixeira didn’t fire on police. Responding officers encountered an intruder who they say was Teixeira, in a dark hallway. Police opened fire on him after they believed he pointed or fired a weapon at them, Conley said.

Conley said he spoke with Evans about this and that he agreed it was important to correct the record.

Officers were called to the Macallen Building in South Boston Friday night after a friend received a text from Field requesting that police be notified of a gunman in Field’s apartment, prosecutors said. Responding officers found Teixeira there; Teixeira was shot multiple times and was taken into custody and hospitalized, police said. He was wounded in the hand, abdomen and leg, prosecutors said Monday.

Both victims, who were bound and sustained trauma, died at the scene, prosecutors said.

Conley said Monday there is no evidence to conclude that suspect had a personal relationship with the doctors and there is no evidence to explain “why he would attack them so viciously in their own home.”

Prosecutors said a backpack filled with jewelry was conspicuously left at the crime scene. The jewelry appears to have belonged to Bolanos, prosecutors said. A replica firearm or BB gun was also in the bag, Conley said.

Teixeira, who was lying in a hospital bed during his arraignment this afternoon, was held without bail.

Meanwhile, the families of the two doctors are in mourning.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said John Fernandez, the hospital’s president and CEO.

“Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life,” he said in a statement. “We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss.”

Field “was a guiding vision” at North Shore Pain Management, which he helped create in 2010, the practice said in a statement. Before that, he worked as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Dr. Field was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff and colleagues,” the practice said. “He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients. His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us. Our deepest thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Teixeira, who prosecutors said was recently released from custody after being convicted of larceny, will next appear in court on June 8.

