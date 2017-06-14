No verdict Tuesday in Bill Cosby sexual assault case

iStock/Thinkstock(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) — The jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, ended a second night of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict. Today begins their third day of deliberations.

The jury is weighing three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Cosby, each carrying a maximum 10-year sentence. If convicted, Cosby would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Since the prosecution and the defense gave closing arguments Monday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the jury has spent more than 13 hours behind closed doors examining the details of the case and requested that testimony be read back to them during deliberations.

The jurors have asked the judge to re-read Cosby’s decade-old comments about his relationship with Andrea Constand, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2004, and have revisited the testimony of a Canadian police officer who took the initial report from Constand in 2005. They also requested further definition of the third count, which pertains to whether Cosby gave Constand a substance “without [her] knowledge” for the purpose of “preventing resistance.”

Cosby claimed in a deposition, which was taken in 2005 and 2006 for a civil lawsuit that was later settled, that he gave Benadryl to Constand to help her relax and enjoy a consensual sexual encounter.

Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her a substance that incapacitated her and then he sexually assaulted her.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele closed the prosecution’s case Monday by describing Cosby — who turns 80 next month — as a calculating sexual predator, while Brian McMonagle, one of Cosby’s lawyers, highlighted Constand’s inconsistencies and those of Kelly Johnson, the other accuser who testified last week on Constand’s behalf. The defense also poked holes in Johnson’s testimony, citing discrepancies in her recounting of the alleged incident.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty in the Constand case, and has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing made against him, as well as coercing any of his accusers.

