No winner for DNC chair on first ballot

MANDEL NGAN,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez fell one vote short of becoming chair of the Democratic National Committee on the first ballot on Saturday.

Top Democrats gathered in Atlanta will now have a second round of voting.

Perez earned 213.5 votes and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison won 200 votes. Candidates needed 214.5 votes to win.

The next chair will be key in trying to unify and rally a party still reeling from its presidential election defeat and crippled by down-ballot losses across the country over the last decade.

Perez is backed by many from the former President Obama’s political orbit, including former Vice President Joe Biden, while Ellison garners support from liberals like Sen. Bernie Sanders. But the lines are not black and white. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is also backing Ellison, while Perez has the support of some labor groups.

