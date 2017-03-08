NOAA: U.S. experienced second-warmest February on record, sixth-warmest winter

DoroO/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that the nation went through the second warmest February on record last month, and one of the warmest winters ever.

According to NOAA, the average temperature in the contiguous United States was 41.2 degrees fahrenheit last month. That figure is 7.3 degrees higher than the 20th-century average, and the second highest temperature in the last 123 years.

The agency also notes that sixteen states across the South, Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions experienced record temperatures during February.

For the winter season, which covers December 2016 through February 2017, the contiguous U.S. had an average temperature of 35.9 degrees fahrenheit. That number is also above the all-time average, and ranks as the sixth warmest winter period on record, NOAA says.

A rate tornado impacted Massachusetts late in February, also a weather anomaly, according to NOAA. And in Chicago, the city went the entire month of February without a measureable amount of snow for just the third time on record.

