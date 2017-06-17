Noose found near National Gallery of Art in DC

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A noose was found near the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Saturday afternoon, the latest in a series of incidents on the National Mall.

The noose was discovered near the intersection of 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 3 p.m., Sgt. Anna Rose with the U.S. Park Police confirmed to ABC News. Police are investigating. There are no further details at this time.

Last month, a noose was discovered inside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, prompting a portion of the museum to be closed for nearly three hours while police investigated. And the week before that incident, police conducting a security check found a noose hanging on a tree outside the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.