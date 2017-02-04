Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus Drop Ivanka Trump’s Fashion Collection, Citing Brand’s Performance

Roberto Machado Noa/iStock/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) — Yet another department store chain has announced it will no longer sell Ivanka Trump’s eponymous clothing and accessories line.

On Thursday, Seattle-based Nordstrom said it would no longer carry the collection. Then on Friday, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus also said it was dropping the line.

“We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone,” said a spokesperson for the Nordstrom, which has nearly 350 stores under various banners across North America. “Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

And a spokesperson for Neiman Marcus, which operates 42 stores, said in a statement, “Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.”

The decisions to no longer carry the line follows a grassroots campaign spearheaded by foes of Donald Trump called “Grab Your Wallet,” which called for a boycott of retailers that carried Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

In November, Nordstrom took to Twitter to respond to a shopper’s request to stop selling the brand.

“We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not,” the retailer tweeted. “We recognize our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views & we’ll continue to give them options.”

On Friday, the Nordstrom website only featured four pairs of shoes from the Ivanka Trump collection. The Neiman Marcus website had no Ivanka Trump products. Other retailers, including Macy’s, Zappos.com, Saks Fith Avenue and Bon-Ton, still carry the collection.

