Norma McCorvey, known as ‘Jane Roe’ in Roe v. Wade, dies at 69

(KATY, Texas) — Norma McCorvey, a woman at the center of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, has died at 69.

McCorvey became “Jane Roe” as the plaintiff in the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision when she was in her 20’s and trying to get out of an unwanted pregnancy.

In a complete reversal years later, she joined the pro-life movement and converted to Roman Catholicism.

Joshua Prager, a journalist working on a book about Roe v. Wade, confirmed her death to ABC News and said she died of heart failure at an assisted-living home in Katy, Texas.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented McCorvey for a period of time after the decision, offered her condolences and called McCorvey a “very complicated person.”

“Even though at the end of her life Norma thought women should be prevented from having an abortion and that abortion should be criminalized, her legacy will be Roe v. Wade, which has provided millions of women the legal right to choose abortion, a right which remains under attack and which I am committed to protect,” she said.

