2/22/17 – 9:29 A.M.

Wood County’s Henry Township and North Baltimore have come to an agreement on an EMS contract. The Courier reports the township will pay the village $42,500 per year for emergency services. North Baltimore’s council signed the agreement Tuesday.

10 percent of North Baltimore’s EMS runs went into the township in 2016.

Under the agreement a five-member board will handle EMS issues. Village and township representatives will sit on the board.

