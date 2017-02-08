North Baltimore Council Hears First Reading On EMS Legislation

2/8/17 – 7:37 A.M.

North Baltimore officials are moving toward legislation that would make Henry Township in Wood County pay for EMS runs made to township residents. The Courier reports if approved, the township would pay the village $42,500 per year for EMS runs.

Township officials are reportedly going to consider the resolution at their next meeting. If both sides approve it, they would form a five member board to guide emergency services. Three members would be from North Baltimore, one would be from Henry Township, and the last member would be a joint pick by the village and township.

A two-year, 1.2-mill levy to finance the trustees share of EMS costs will be on the May ballot in Henry Township.

