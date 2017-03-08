North Baltimore Getting State Funding For Waterline Project

3/8/17 – 6:49 A.M.

North Baltimore is getting more funding for a waterline replacement project. The Courier reports the Ohio Public Works Commission is granting the village more than $132,000. North Baltimore is also getting a low-interest loan for more than $132,000 from the agency.

The village will use the money to replace waterlines on Main Street from Broadway to Walnut Streets. Work will start in 2018.

Village officials say they’ll keep downtown businesses informed about when they can connect to the new lines. Village Administrator Allyson Murray said, “there’s no reason they should have to close.”

