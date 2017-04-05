North Baltimore Looks At Emergency Service Options

4/5/17 – 9:11 A.M.

North Baltimore is looking at the best way to run emergency services. The Courier reports village council members looked at three options during their Tuesday meeting. The first option is retaining a part-time EMS chief and adding a new staff member. The second option employs North Baltimore Police Chief Allan Baer to handle some of the EMS chief duties at a salary of $12,000. A third option calls for the village to advertise for a full-time EMS chief.

Council didn’t make a decision Tuesday. They’ll wait until Henry Township Residents vote on a levy to pay the village for emergency services.

