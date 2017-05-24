North Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes

5/24/17 – 5:06 A.M.

A North Baltimore man pleaded guilty to sex crimes earlier this month. The Sentinel-Tribune reports 41-year-old Stephen Rock was facing several charges including rape. He pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition on May 12. He’ll learn his sentence on July 7.

The Wood County grand jury indicted Rock on counts of rape, kidnapping, sexual battery, and sexual imposition last year. Investigators said the rape and kidnapping charge stemmed from a 2013 incident with a juvenile girl. The other charges stemmed from an April 2016 incident with a 15-year-old.

