North Baltimore To Continue Waterline Replacement Project

04/19/17 – 12:32 P.M.

North Baltimore continues with waterline replacement despite striking two unmapped lines last week. The Courier reports that lines built in the 1890’s are being replaced with the help of state funding. It has caused issues for residents to access businesses in the downtown area. Village administrator Allyson Murray apologized for the inconvenience.

The waterlines that were struck weren’t on any existing maps. The struck lines caused residents and businesses in the area to be without water for about an hour. Murray said that they are scheduling more lines to be done downtown.