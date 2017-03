3/22/17 – 9:16 A.M.

North Baltimore is considering giving Continental Structural Plastics a job creation grant. The Courier reports the deal could give the company a 50 percent tax credit against new income tax revenue for three years. Continental officials tell the village they are looking to add more than 200 jobs in the future.

If the village approves the tax break, Continental must maintain its payroll for an additional five years following the end of the three-year credit.

