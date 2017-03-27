North Carolina basketball star Luke Maye gets standing ovation in morning class, after winning shot

Andy Lyons/Getty Images(CHAPEL HILL, N.C.) — There’s no snooze button for buzzer-beating North Carolina forward, Luke Maye.

After a long night of dominating the court, sending the Tar Heels to the Final Four in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Maye showed up for his 8 a.m. business class. He was greeted by a standing ovation from his classmates.

Maye helped bring the Tar Heels to victory in the Elite Eight game against Kentucky, scoring a game-winning 3-point shot with only 0.3 seconds remaining. The Tar Heels on the game 75 to 73.

Next up for Maye and The Heels is a semi-final game against the Oregon Ducks in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

