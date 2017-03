03/03/17 – 4:29 P.M.

March is a month of awareness and that includes the American Red Cross. Executive Director Todd James Says that they are also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the area’s Red Cross chapter.

Todd James

They have several events planned this month to help educate people on safety.

Todd James

The gaming table is designed to teach kids what to do in an emergency. The Red Cross is also scheduling large scale classes to teach people CPR.

You can learn more about their events at redcross.org/ncohio