North Korea appears to launch another missile test

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL) — North Korea appears to have conducted another missile test on Sunday according to the South Korean military. U.S. officials said they were aware of the reports and are monitoring the situation.

“North Korea launched an unidentified projectile from a site in the vicinity of Wonsan in Gangwon Province at dawn [Monday,]” said a statement issued by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“The launch was immediately reported to President Moon and he ordered to call for an NSC [National Security Council] meeting,” the statement continued.

If confirmed as a ballistic missile test, it would be the ninth such test conducted this year and the third weekend in a row that North Korea has launched a missile.

There were no details on what type of missile North Korea might have launched.

