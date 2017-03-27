North Korea conducted another rocket engine test this weekend, US officials say

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — North Korea conducted another rocket engine test this weekend that looked similar to intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology, U.S. officials tell ABC News.

The officials said the rocket engine test, where the rocket is bolted to the ground to test the engine’s power, was the third such test in recent weeks.

Earlier this year, North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un said the country was close to testing an ICBM.

A fully-developed ICBM in North Korea could threaten the U.S. as an ICBM has a minimum range of 5,500 km (3,400 miles).

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.