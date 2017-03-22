North Korea conducts failed missile launch

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korea fired a test missile Wednesday morning, but the launch failed, U.S. and South Korean officials have confirmed.

“U.S. Pacific Command detected what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch attempt the morning of March 22 in Korea (12:49 PM Hawaii-time,) in the vicinity of Kalma,” said Commander David Benham, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command. “A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch. We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea’s actions closely.”

South Korea’s Ministry of Defense also confirmed the failed launch. A ministry spokesman initially said four missiles were fired, but he later corrected that figure, saying it was one missile.

The North Korea missile was launched near Kalma in eastern Wonsan Province, where North Korea has previously attempted to launch its mobile-launched Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile.

U.S. officials said that in recent days, activity had been apparent in Wonsan Province indicating that another possible Musudan missile launch was likely.

Believed to have a minimum range of 1,500 miles, the missile is of concern to U.S. officials because mobile-launched missiles are hard to track and can be fired on short notice.

But North Korea has not had much success in testing the missile: seven of eight Musudan launches last year were spectacular failures.

In February, North Korea apparently launched a Musudan missile that traveled 310 miles into the Sea of Japan. That launch occurred during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The launch drew a sharp rebuke from both leaders, but attention-grabbing photos soon appeared showing aides prepping both leaders about the missile launch while they were at dinner.

During a visit to South Korea last week Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled a more aggressive approach to North Korea’s missile and nuclear program, including the possibility of pre-emptive military action.

“All options are on the table,” particularly if North Korea continues making advances in its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons technologies, Tillerson said last week at a news conference in Seoul.

“If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe requires action, that option is on the table,” the top U.S. diplomat said in a comment widely interpreted to refer to the possibility of pre-emptive military force.

North Korea has stated that its goal is to develop a nuclear device small enough to be placed on a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.

But Tillerson later indicated that the first step would be additional unilateral U.S. sanctions for North Korea or the full implementation of sanctions imposed by existing United Nations Security Council resolutions.

And on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer described the North Korean threat as “grave and escalating,” and a National Security Council official told a nuclear conference that the administration is conducting a high-priority review of North Korea policy.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.