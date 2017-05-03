North Korea confirms detention of American professor

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korea confirmed on Wednesday that it has detained an American man for conducting “criminal acts of hostility” with the aim of overturning the country.

The statement by the state-run Korean Central News Agency was its first official confirmation of the arrest of Kim Sang-duk, an accounting professor who also goes by his American name, Tony Kim.

The agency said Kim was detained at the airport in the capital, Pyongyang, on April 22 while trying to leave the country.

Kim is one of three Americans thought to be held by North Korea. Last year, North Korea sentenced Otto Warmbier, an American college student, to 15 years’ hard labor after he was accused of trying to steal a political banner from a Pyongyang hotel. Another American, Kim Dong-chul, was later sentenced to 10 years’ hard labor on charges of spying and other offenses.

