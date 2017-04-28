North Korea fires missile, US official confirms

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL) — North Korea has engaged in a missile launch, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The missile, fired from an area known as Pukchang in central North Korea, traveled about roughly 12 to 18 miles into the Sea of Japan, a U.S. official told ABC News. Early indications are this was a single stage liquid fueled mobile-launched missile the U.S. is calling the KN-17, the official said.

The KN-17 missile is a new type of missile that has been test-fired twice before. On April 17, one exploded shortly after launch from Sinpo, North Korea. The other missile fired on April 4 flew about 34 miles before spinning out of control into the Sea of Japan.

A spokesman for United States Pacific Command said that it was “aware of the event” but provided no further comment.

