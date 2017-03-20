North Korea tests new engine for nuclear missile

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korea announced this weekend that it had tested a new rocket engine that could drive a nuclear weapon.

The test came just hours before Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Analysts in Seoul, South Korea say the photo released by North Korea appears to feature a main engine supported by four supplementary engines. The South Korean military is analyzing exactly what that means to the current status of North Korea’s missile program.

