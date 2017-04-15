North Korea’s attempted missile launch fails, US officials say

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL) — An attempted missile launch by North Korea failed when it exploded immediately after liftoff, a U.S. official says.

An official said a missile was launched near Sinpo, North Korea, at 5:21 p.m. ET, and it exploded immediately.

The type of missile is still being assessed, and only one missile was fired, according to U.S. officials. It was unclear whether it was fired from land or from sea.

“U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 11:21 a.m. Hawaii time April 15. The launch of the ballistic missile occurred near Sinpo,” U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Commander David Benham said.

The launch attempt comes hours after North Korea rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country’s late founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.