North Lake College in Texas on lockdown due to active shooter, police say

iStock/Thinkstock(IRVING, Texas) — A college campus in Irving, Texas, is currently on lockdown due to an active shooter, police said.

The Irving Police Department confirmed on Twitter that there is an active shooter at North Lake College, a two-year public community college located in the Las Colinas area of Irving with more than 10,000 students.

Active shooter at Northlake College – avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

North Lake College notified its students and faculty of the lockdown on Twitter, urging those not on campus to “stay away for your own safety.”

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Story developing…

