Northeast residents bundle up in preparation for late-winter wallop

ABC News(NEW YORK) — After an unseasonably warm winter in parts of the Northeast, residents are now bracing for a late season wallop that could drop up to two feet of snow in parts of the region.

The snow is expected to start between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Washington, D.C., and move northward, hitting the Philadelphia, New York and Boston areas overnight.

The storm should end at roughly 11 a.m. Tuesday morning in most cases, but may persist in parts of New England.

Washington, D.C., is expected to get four to six inches, Philadelphia is expected to get nearly 10 inches and New York and Boston could see at least a foot of snow. Residents who live in areas with higher elevations may be shoveling 20 inches to 2 feet of snow in the morning.

PHOTO: Heavy snow will hit Boston by Tuesday morning. ABC News

Such a heavy snow storm is not common for this time of year. If New York City gets hit with at least 14 inches of snow, it would be the third biggest snowstorm in the city’s history for the month of March.

Meanwhile, the Great Plains region has already been dumped in a blanket of white.

Up to 10 inches of snow fell from the Dakotas to Iowa yesterday and overnight.

In the Midwest, Chicago is expected to get half a foot of snow.

