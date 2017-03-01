Now Alec Baldwin spoofing President Trump in print, too

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin is taking his Saturday Night Live spoofing of President Donald Trump to another medium: print.

The actor and novelist Kurt Andersen have collaborated on a fake presidential memoir called You Can’t Spell America without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President.

According to the publisher, Penguin Press, “Until Donald Trump publishes his account of his entire four or eight or one-and-a-half years in the White House,” the satirical book promises to be, “the definitive chronicle” of his days as president.

The press release states that the book will center on the faux Trump’s “genius backroom strategy sessions with White House advisers. His triumphs over the dishonest news media…What he really thinks of Melania and Ivanka and Jared, Donald Jr. and Eric and the other one. And many spectacular, historic, exclusive photographs of him in private and public, making America great again.”

The book will published on November 7, 2017.

