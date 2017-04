04/03/17 – 3:12 P.M.

Spring is here and farmers should make sure they’re prepared for a nice day. OSU extension educator Ed Lentz said that farmers should check they’re spreaders before they take care of the fields.

Lentz said that farmers should check every piece of the equipment and run water through it to make sure it’s working. He added that farmers should run calculations of what they need so that they are most effective when they get in the fields.