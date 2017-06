06/07/17 – 1:41 P.M.

Summer is finally here and the weather is nice but that means the sun is more powerful. Nurse practitioner Kristin Martin from Blanchard Valley Health Systems says you shouldn’t forget sunscreen.

Martin added that some sunscreens are better others.

She said both rays can cause skin damage but some sunscreens don’t protect against both. Your Sunscreen should be SPF 15 or higher and you should reapply every two hours.