NTSB investigating small plane that crashed into Texas pond

(HUNTSVILLE, Texas) — The NTSB is investigating a small plane crash in Texas on Tuesday.

The Cessna 421 crashed into a small pond in Huntsville around 10:38 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Eric Burse told ABC News. The plane was departing Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport, but it is unclear where it was headed to, Burse said.

The body of the pilot has been recovered, according to ABC Houston station KTRK-TV.

Witnesses told authorities that the plane was on fire when it struck some trees before crashing into the pond, near FM 980.

Chopper footage from KTRK-TV showed the downed trees as well as several first responders, which included the Huntsville Fire Department as well as a search-and-rescue team.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

