Nuke hostel: Have a stay at Chernobyl

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Some say you can get a vacation glow, and while this won’t literally happen, there’s now a chance to stay at the most radioactive place in the world: Chernobyl.

After the deadly nuclear accident at the facility in 1986, the 1,000 mile-area surrounding the plant, including the city of Pripyat, has been a ghost town — but now the Telegraph reports the Ukrainian government is opening a hostel there.

The facility, a former Soviet dormitory, will soon be able to accommodate more than a hundred tourists, who are allowed to take tours — albeit brief ones, for safety reasons — of the exclusion zone.

In its first week of operation, travelers from the U.S., Denmark and New Zealand are staying over.

The facility itself has been entombed in a massive steel and concrete coffin, meant to tamp down the radiation and radioactive dust from within from escaping.

