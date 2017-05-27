NYPD officer makes epic basketball shot on Bronx court

Amana Images/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — One New York City police officer may want to trade in his uniform for a basketball jersey.

Officer Garthlette James was on duty Friday in the NYPD’s 50th precinct, which covers several neighborhoods in the Bronx, when he stopped in front of a basketball court, a now-viral video shows.

He then asks for a ball to attempt a seemingly impossible shot from outside the basketball court.

“We’re going to make it. Trust,” he says in the video to naysayers.

After three dribbles, the 29-year-old officer fires off the shot from the sidewalk — and it goes in.

Cheers erupt from the court, the video depicts.

The officer, who has been with the department more than five years, celebrated with a huge grin.

See the shot in the video below.

